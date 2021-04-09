A North Fort Myers man who is accused of two local bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.
On July 31, 2019, John Armstrong Jr. forced entry into Bank of the Ozarks in Punta Gorda after catching a teller arriving for work at the front door, according to a criminal complaint. He ordered the teller and another teller already inside the bank to the vault, telling them to fill a bag and backpack with cash.
He was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun, according to the complaint.
Armstrong then told the two tellers to stay in the bathroom for two minutes. He took approximately $151,000.
A month and a half before that robbery, Armstrong used a firearm to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store in North Fort Myers, according to court documents. Armstrong struck one of the store employees in the face with his firearm.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Armstrong and one of his co-defendants, Daniel Zirk, 24, of Spring Hill, attempted to commit an armed robbery of a PNC Bank in Davenport, Florida.
Zirk carjacked two vehicles earlier that morning, holding the victims at gunpoint. Following the failed robbery, Zirk used one of the carjacked vehicles as a getaway car.
The following day, Armstrong and Zirk robbed a BB&T Bank in Altamonte Springs. Armstrong and Zirk threatened to kill the bank employees and stole approximately $22,000 in cash.
Tanya Legg, 45, of North Fort Myers, helped plan and purchase supplies for the BB&T Bank robbery and the attempted PNC Bank robbery. She also served as the getaway driver.
In December, Legg was sentenced to 14 years in prison for her role in this case and Zirk was sentenced to 22 years and 4 months in prison for his role in the case.
Armstrong, 32, pleaded guilty on Sept. 22, 2020.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger sentenced Armstrong to 35 years in federal prison for two bank robberies, an attempted bank robbery, a Hobbs Act robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The case was investigated by the FBI along with the Punta Gorda Police Department and several other agencies.
