The Punta Gorda man who was arrested in June after allegedly spitting on two women and making racist comments in a dispute over mangoes is not facing any jail time.
According to the police report, Katrina Montonaro, a white woman, had stopped to gather mangoes on Hibiscus Drive with her cousin Leiya Rey, a black woman.
Mueller said he thought the women were stealing mangoes from his neighbor, though Montonaro claimed she had gotten permission from the homeowner in the past.
While the women were parked, a white Cadillac arrived and first stopped where the driver could see the women’s license plate and drove away. The Cadillac later returned and Mueller got out and accused the women of stealing mangoes from his home on Aqua Court, two blocks away.
He allegedly approached their vehicle and reportedly said, “If I see this truck again, I am going to pump you full with bullet holes.”
He also called the women “stupid, thieving bastards” and said, “You know why black lives don’t matter, because you black people keep ...”
Before walking away, he spat on the women — once directly and a second time when it was unclear where his saliva landed, according to the arrest report.
Donald Hart Mueller was arrested on felony charges June 23: one count of burglary and two counts of battery. He posted bond the next day.
However, on Oct. 1, the State Attorney’s Office referred the charges to misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing.
Mueller entered a plea agreement of no contest on Nov. 5, and adjudication was withheld.
The 73-year-old will not face any jail time.
The conditions of his plea agreement are extensive.
Some conditions include: 12 months probation, complete an anger management course, cannot possess or own any weapons or firearms, cannot use intoxicants to excess, pay $201 to the Domestic Violence Trust Fund, pay $151 to the Rape Crisis Trust Fund and submit to a mental health and psychological examination.
Although his criminal case is closed, Mueller’s days in court are not ever.
He is involved in two civil cases — Montanaro filed a civil lawsuit on July 28 and Rey filed one on Aug. 13. Both are still tied up in court.
Montanaro is asking for damages in excess of $30,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress and battery.
Rey is suing for damages in excess of $30,000. The lawsuit states that Rey suffered bodily injury and mental anguish. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 via Zoom.
Mueller declined to comment, and referred questions to his attorney, who was not immediately available for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.