Gage Goettl thought he’d struck gold.
His metal detector was ringing and chiming like a pinball machine on steroids.
“The tones on gold are all over the place with these machines,” said Goettl, 42, “I expected to find a gold coin.”
The Punta Gorda resident found gold, all right, but it’s value wasn’t monetary. Goettl unearthed a 1938 Charlotte High School class ring under the root of an old oak on the grounds of Punta Gorda Baptist Church at Gill and Virginia. It was inscribed with the initials CCJ.
That was on Jan. 11. Once the Facebook crowd learned of his find, the discovery took on a life of its own. Before long, Goettl, who has been in the private detector business for a little more than two years, had learned the ring belonged to Charles Johnson, a Punta Gorda man who died in 1994.
Johnson, it turned out, played football for Charlotte High.
A little later, the ground sleuth was exchanging Facebook messages and phone texts with Johnson’s daughter Kathleen Shine. He also was able to email a granddaughter, Alise Henry, in Miami. A few days after his discovery, they were still working out details of when he would return the ring.
Goettl had to labor for his prize.
“I had to dig down pretty darn deep and under a root, by the time all was said and done,” he said. “After some time, I unearthed a class ring. I got home cleaned it up a bit, and then I thought that the Facebook group Punta Gorda Now and Then would enjoy it and maybe help me find the owner.”
After he posted the ring, the “group went nuts. It was shared close to 300 times. Thanks to the research of many people, we had a name within 24 hours. After another 24 hours, we had found that he had passed, but we were able to get the names of his children.”
In a delightful Facebook post, Shine described memories of her father:
“My father and my grandfather were both born on the kitchen table in their respective homes, close to the Peace River,” she wrote. “… My father, Chidester ‘Chips,’ left after high school to attend U of F then Ga. Tech then WWII.
“After the war he settled in Venice, where he raised a family and started several businesses. He was a founder and first commodore of Venice Yacht Club. … My grandfather never left Punta Gorda, so my brother, sister and I always spent two weeks in the summer in Punta Gorda. We stayed with the Peeples or Elizabeth Naggy, who owned the dug store. My grandfather owned the movie house across the street at one time.
“Lots of good memories. …”
It has formed a distinct memory in the mind of Goettl, a commercial general contractor and a father of a 21-month-old girl, Charlie.
“Because of the story behind it, this has got to be my No. 1 find,” he said. “I found a gold coin and lots of other neat stuff, but nothing that has taken off to this level.
“I’ve read tons of stories online about class rings, but they seem to be more the 1970s. To find one going that far back and find the owner …”
According to WINK news, the Johnson family drove down from St. Augustine to retrieve the ring. They plan to pass it down to their grandchildren and keep the memory alive.
