Manatee mating causes confusion in Punta Gorda

It sounded so sad at first.
There was a dead manatee, belly up about 75 feet away from shore, and two baby manatees were pushing its body around.
At least that's what the city of Punta Gorda's seawall replacement contractor said on a call Thursday with the city's inspector to report the situation happening in a Burnt Store Isles canal.
"The inspector called and was instructed to go to the site, take pictures and stop construction if the animals got near the project," stated a Friday Facebook post from the city.
"In the mean time FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) was called," said the post.
"By the time the on-call FWC officer called back, the inspector was on site, and reported the dead manatee, belly up, in the middle of the BSI basin (about 75’ away from shore) and now two babies were seen pushing the manatee body around."
Pictures were quickly emailed to the FWC officer, and the officer's questions were answered over the phone.
In the end, it was determined that the group of manatees were actually mating.
"The female was being 'pushed around' by what looked to be babies but were actually male manatees," according to the city's Facebook post.
Typically male manatees are much smaller than the females.
"Our inspectors were glad to have been tricked by nature," said the city's Facebook post. "Please keep an eye out for the gentle giants while boating this weekend."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.