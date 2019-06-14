Since July 2018, over 1,500 people over the age of 60 have reported elder abuse in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, in which multiple government agencies and groups raise awareness about the millions of older adults who experience abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.
In the past fiscal year, the Florida Department of Children and Families received 39,041 reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of Florida elders. For every case of abuse reported, it is estimated that 24 are not because the victim is too afraid or embarrassed to report it, according to a statement from the Department of Elder Affairs.
• • •
Q: What does elder abuse look like?
A: Abuse comes in many forms. It can be willful, or threatened by a relative, caregiver or member of the household. It can be physical or emotional abuse, with bruises or bedsores.
Or it could be neglect, causing starvation, dehydration, over- or under-medication or unsanitary living conditions.
Abuse can also be abandonment or sexual misconduct.
But abuse can also be when money or belongings are stolen. Someone exploiting an elder can forge checks, take retirement or Social Security benefits, or use that person’s bank accounts or credit cards. The person could also do something without permission, like change the name on a will or title of a house.
There were more than 8,000 reports of financial exploitation statewide between July 2017 and June 2018.
The person could also do something abusive, knowing the vulnerable adult lacks the capacity to consent.
Some doctors and healthcare workers can also abuse elderly by overcharging, billing twice for the same service, falsifying Medicaid or Medicare claims or charging for care that wasn’t provided.
• • •
Q: Are we affected?
A: Yes. DeSoto County seniors are the most affected, with 11.8 people being affected per 1,000 people in the population over 60. There were 115 reports of elder abuse between July 2017 and June 2018.
There were 1,231 reports of elder abuse in Sarasota County in that time period, equating to a rate of 7 people being affected per 1,000 people in the population over 60.
Charlotte County had 667 reports of elder abuse between July 2017 and June 2018, with a rate of 8.2 elders being affected per 1,000.
• • •
Q: Who is being abused?
A: Anyone can be abused, but likely targets are older people who have no family or friends nearby, or they have disabilities, memory problems or dementia, according to the National Institute on Aging.
Abuse often affects those who depend on others for everyday activities, like bathing or taking medicine.
• • •
Q: What are the signs of abuse?
A: Many physical indicators will be unexplainable, like bruises, welts, fractures, burns, and lacerations. Indicators of sexual abuse are that the victim has difficulty walking; torn, shredded or bloody undergarmets; bruises or venereal disease, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Other indicators include severe or constant pain, obvious illness that requires medical attention, unusual lumps or protrusions under the skin, bald spots, scars, lack of clothing and that the individual is emaciated so much that the person can hardly move or that bones protrude.
