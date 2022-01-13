Like other shelters, Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood has been promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Area shelters have reported that donations have picked up since the late star's death who was an ardent animal lover and advocate for four-footed friends.
The #bettywhitechallenge has gone viral with people saying they are going to give money to animal shelters and services in honor of what would have been the actresses' birthday on Jan. 17. She died at 99 on New Year's Eve.
Like other shelters, Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood has been promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Area shelters have reported that donations have picked up since the late star's death who was an ardent animal lover and advocate for four-footed friends.
PHOTO PROVIDED/SUNCOAST HUMANE SOCIETY
The #bettywhitechallenge has gone viral with people saying they are going to give money to animal shelters and services in honor of what would have been the actresses' birthday on Jan. 17. She died at 99 on New Year's Eve.
Donations are pouring into local animal shelters in memory of actress Betty White, who was an ardent animal lover and advocate.
The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte is just one of the area shelters receiving donations made in White's name.
"We are part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge," Animal Welfare League spokesperson Beth Marcino said.
She said a minimum $5 donation is suggested.
"Many of our donations are above that," Marcino said Thursday, saying most are in the $25 range.
The challenge may continue beyond what would have been White's 100th birthday on Jan. 17, so the final tally might not be known for a while, Marcino said.
White, who was planning on festivities to mark her century, died on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.
The challenge was started on social media to memorialize the iconic actress by having people donate to their local animal shelter in her name. The post soon went viral, with many animal shelters nationwide sharing the challenge.
"One gentleman came in to donate and when we asked him his name, he said Betty White," Marcino said, with a laugh. "We asked him again, and again, he said Betty White."
She suggested anyone wanting to donate who doesn't want to visit the AWL in person can send a check to the shelter at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, 33980 941-625-6720, can go to the shelter's social media page at: https://www.facebook.com/awlshelter.
Marcino suggested another way of remembering White.
"We are at capacity with dogs and are looking for people to foster them and adopt them," she said.
The AWL on Wednesday had 64 dogs that are mostly large breeds, she added.
The mixed breeds include shepherds, labs, pit bulls, huskies and hounds, Marcino said.
"We have a jug on our counter specifically for donations made in memory of Betty White," EARS Executive Director Todd Zimmerman said.
He said there have been several people coming in to the shelter, while others are sending in their donations to it at 500 North Indiana Ave., Englewood, 34223. It's phone number is 941-681-3877.
Zimmerman said in addition to cash, the shelter needs paper towels, laundry detergent and tall, drawstring trash bags used to dispose of kitty litter.
St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, Inc. cares for homeless cats and kittens until a home is found for them, but for those who can't be adopted due to medical conditions, age, or personality, they have a home for life as St. Francis also serves as a sanctuary.
Shelter manager Lisa Voigt said the shelter has had "excellent" results from people donating in White's name.
"Donations are trickling in, and although the challenge suggests a donation of $5 or more, we've been getting $100 donations, and amount above $5," she said.
Donations can be made on the shelter's website - www.SFARVenice.org, through its Facebook page - or checks can be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 1925 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293. Its phone number is 941-681-3877 to find out how your donation can be doubled by going through the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Foundation. Those who wish to donate in person can have an office worker explain how to give through the foundation.
But any amount and any mode of giving is appreciated, Voigt said.
Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood also is taking part.
Suzanne Raby, volunteer coordinator, said, "We've received a lot of calls about the challenge. A lot of individuals and groups of friends said they are waiting until January 17 when they will come in with their donations."
She said the donations have been coming in steadily, adding, "We've been so blessed."
On its website, the shelter states: "By donating to Suncoast Humane Society, you'll be supporting our mission to provide shelter to the most vulnerable animals, affordable prevention services to the community and ongoing support for pets and the people who love them. #LoveThemAll."
By Thursday on its Facebook page, Suncoast Humane Society wrote it had $670 left to reach its $1,000 goal.
The shelter is accepting appointments only for adoptions, fostering, and physical donations, but a cash donation can be made through the shelter's social media page or by mail: 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.