Hearing two Charlotte County residents may have been infected by a brain-eating amoeba, biologist Richard Whitman believes the public should be more informed about Naegleria fowleri.
Whitman, founder of the nonprofit Heal Our Harbor, has a background in research management, science policy, beach sciences, limnology, estuary ecology and recreational water quality.
He is studying similarities between Scott Schmitz, 41, of Englewood, and Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte.
Schmitz died recently from a form of meningitis caused by the amoeba. Caleb was hospitalized for months, and in a coma for some of that time, after playing in brackish water at a Port Charlotte beach in July.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that lives in soil and warm fresh water, lakes, rivers, and hot springs. Called the “brain-eating amoeba,” it causes a brain infection after the amoeba goes up the nose.
About three people in the United States are infected each year. These infections are usually fatal. That fact triggered Whitman’s interest when two local residents became extremely ill or died after ingesting water through their nose.
In Schmitz’s case, he suffered from allergies. Feeling like a cold was coming on, he used a nasal cleaning devise in February.
Days after his 41st birthday, he became severely ill and was nearly in a vegetative state. His loved ones stayed by his bedside for four days, according to his mother, Gaylene Schmitz.
“He was energetic, and in his 41 years did so many things,” she said. “After the hurricane, Scott came over and helped us with our home and many others. He was very talented. He was a soccer coach and the kids loved him. We are all devastated.”
Schmitz died Feb. 19.
Health officials later confirmed a Charlotte County resident died after contracting the amoeba, possibly as a result of a sinus rinse using tap water.
A team of health department workers recently tested drains at Schmitz’s home. His family is still waiting for the results and additional information.
The health department, which is still investigating, didn’t respond to questions from The Daily Sun.
For Caleb’s family, there are still many unanswered questions.
Five days after visiting the beach in July, Caleb had a headache and, the next day, a fever. His parents drove him to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers. He was immediately diagnosed with meningitis and placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Until Caleb was recently released from the hospital, his case was treated by doctors as if he was battling a brain-eating amoeba “based on history, presentation, and clinical findings,” wrote family member Katie Chiet on social media.
Two samples were sent to the CDC were inconclusive, she said.
Caleb had seven MRIs during the 54 days he spent in the pediatric ICU.
“You could literally see the damage move throughout his entire brain,” Chiet wrote. “But you can see it in his nasal cavity first. His scans aren’t like any TBI (traumatic brain injury) where just one area of the brain, or lobe, suffered assault. His damage was severe and widespread.”
Because Caleb wasn’t confirmed as having Naegleria fowleri, the CDC didn’t count him as a survivor.
“If Caleb wasn’t counted as a survivor, how many deaths weren’t counted?” his mother Jessie wrote in a social media post. “This beast is so deadly and, like the neurologist so bluntly put it in the beginning, it kills within four days of symptoms.”
There’s some good news for Caleb, who is still recovering. He will throw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox spring training game Monday at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers.
Changes at local utilities
Last week, utilities departments from Punta Gorda to Sarasota County announced a coordinated effort to conduct a “chlorine burn.” This means flushing systems with free chlorine as opposed to the usual disinfectant method of using chloramines, a mix of chlorine and ammonia.
Whitman said it’s unlikely normal chlorination would “immediately kill” this amoeba.
“The pipe biofilm (form of slime that builds up on pipes) protects the amoeba according to the scientific literature,” he said. “Even the CDC suggest that it takes 25 hours of exposure to free chlorine at 10 ppm to kill the protozoan. The state criteria for drinking water is between 0.2 and 4 ppm.”
Whitman said he’s interested in learning the initial source of the amoeba in the Englewood home.
“It’s likely either from the raw or uncleaned supply water or cross-connections in the distribution system,” he said. “There could be an area near the Englewood man’s home where the pipes are leaking after the hurricane and the amoeba was picked up from soils. The amoeba lives in nature until they get into the brain by snorting the water.”
Whitman called the CDC to express his concerns in hopes scientists will work with the Peace River Regional Water Supply Authority, which supplies water to much of the region.
“I would like to know if they are doing DNA testing on the water,” he said. “Changing up the chlorination process may not be enough if the Naegleria fowleri is resistant to lower levels of chlorine. It’s up to the CDC to figure this out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.