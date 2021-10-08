Marines helping Marines: Public asked to help Port Charlotte family

PORT CHARLOTTE — When four Marines veterans heard about a couple and their son — all of whom were also Marine Veterans — had fallen on hard times, they decided to do something.
“Marines help other Marines,” Vietnam War veteran Ken Miller said.
Upon hearing about the family’s plight, he reached out to fellow Marine veteran Frank Menard, who is commandant of the Port Charlotte Marine Corps League.
“I told him we’re going to do good things,” Miller said.
Alan Monacelli, who spent 20 years in the Marines — earning a rank of gunnery sergeant and instructor — owns the company where fellow Marine veteran Chris Boulanger, and his 26-year-old son Micah, work.
But Chris Boulanger hasn’t been able to come to work some days, because his wife, Julie Boulanger, “has experienced some terrible medical issues,” Monacelli said.
Julie Boulanger, a Marine veteran herself, was working for fellow Marine veteran Bill Jones, who owns the Barnes & Phillips real estate firm in Port Charlotte.
But she had to quit her job after suffering severe headaches that began last spring. They proved to be a harbinger of things to come.
Tests to determine the cause of her headaches revealed she had brain abscesses due to MRSA that somehow went to her brain, her husband Chris Boulanger said.
Julie Boulanger underwent several surgeries and spent a month in three health care facilities, in Charlotte County, Sarasota and Daytona.
She is now back home slowly recuperating. Health care workers come in to care for her, but when one of them is late or can’t show up, her husband is her caregiver.
“Chris has used all his sick and vacation time,” said Monacelli, adding he told Chris Boulanger to come in to work when he’s able.
Monacelli is the master field service technician for Latham, New York-based Plug Power, operating out of the Walmart Distribution Center off U.S. 17 in Arcadia.
Monacelli and his crew, which includes Chris and Micah Boulanger, repair hydrogen fuel cells used to power Walmart’s forklifts.
As if the family hasn’t been challenged enough, in September Micah fell ill.
“He was in Venice with his girlfriend and didn’t feel well, so she took him to the hospital there,” Chris Boulanger recalled about Micah Boulanger’s illness.
Doctors discovered he had a collapsed lung.
“They said his lungs looked like a 70-year-old’s.”
After Micah Boulanger came home, he felt ill again, and his girlfriend took him to the same hospital in Venice. He tested positive for COVID but was sent home.
He ended up in quarantine.
“He got worse, so I called paramedics,” his father said. “They ran tests and found three abscesses on his brain ... The paramedics took him to the hospital where he was admitted. After running some tests, they found he has a similar condition to his mother.”
Micah Boulanger underwent brain surgery Sept. 30.
“My faith in God is keeping me going,” Chris Boulanger said. “Without the way I was brought up and introduced to my faith, I don’t know how I’d be holding up.”
Boulanger said the doctors still don’t know how his wife’s and son’s MRSA went to the brain, nor how they contracted it in the first place.
Medical bills have been mounting. Julie Boulanger is being treated through Veterans Affairs, but her husband said he doesn’t know how much longer benefits will continue to cover her.
The Boulangers moved to Florida from Jacksonville, Illinois in 2013, Chris Boulanger said.
There, Julie Boulanger was the co-founder of PAWS, an animal rescue nonprofit organization, and was well-loved in the community, her husband said.
The Boulangers’ good friend, John Bowman, started a Facebook page for Julie, and the AMVETS post in their hometown is holding an auction and raffle event on Oct. 17.
Bowman is coming to Port Charlotte to bring proceeds from the fundraiser to the family, said Marine veteran Frank Menard.
The Boulanger family is also well-known in North Port, where they first settled before moving to Port Charlotte in 2018, said Bowman in a phone interview.
Because of family’s ties to two communities, their Marine “family” in North Port and Charlotte County, also decided to do something to help the Boulangers.
After communicating back and forth, Marines veterans who served during the Vietnam and Gulf wars — Miller, Kenard, Monacelli and Jones — set up bank accounts for the public and fellow Marines veterans to send donations for the Boulanger family.
Prior to the Boulangers’ illness, the four Marines veterans didn’t all of the other three, but they each had a direct or indirect connection to the family.
Now, they are a team, working toward a goal of “raising $100,000 eventually, to pay for home health care that will be needed for the next year,” Kenard said.
Monacelli said he spoke with the family on Wednesday and learned that Micah was moved to the same rehabilitation facility in Sarasota where Julie Boulanger was treated.
What is unknown is how much care the Boulangers’ son will need after being released.
As the four veterans sat together at American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, they brainstormed to come up with future fundraisers, such as a golf outing.
Those wanting to help the Boulangers can send a check to: Peter J. Shanks Detachment 756, c/o American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, or MCL Detachment 948, PO Box 7092, North Port, FL 34290. Indicate on the memo line of the check and/or in a note that the donation is for the Boulanger Family.
