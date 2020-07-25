CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Marlin is a 4-year-old male cat that loves attention.  He likes other cats and absolutely loves kittens.

Marlin arrived at the Animal Welfare League in January with a wound to his ear that never seemed to heal. He was sent to a specialist to perform surgery, and he is now on the road to recovery.

Chevy is a playful and active 6-year old, bulldog mix. He loves toys and is very friendly. He seems fine with other dogs and walks well on a leash.  

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments