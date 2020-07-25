CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Marlin is a 4-year-old male cat that loves attention. He likes other cats and absolutely loves kittens.
Marlin arrived at the Animal Welfare League in January with a wound to his ear that never seemed to heal. He was sent to a specialist to perform surgery, and he is now on the road to recovery.
Chevy is a playful and active 6-year old, bulldog mix. He loves toys and is very friendly. He seems fine with other dogs and walks well on a leash.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.