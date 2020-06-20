SARASOTA — The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida set multiple records this week, including more than 3,800 on Friday and 4,000 on Saturday, with the death toll more than 3,100 total for the state.
The number of cases has gone up locally as well.
“The next two to three weeks will be real telling for us,” District 12 Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega said. “There’s going to be a lag, as we’ve seen in illnesses. Then we’ll see if there’s a sharp increase in deaths or not. We don’t know what the rate of increase will be.”
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed the rise in cases statewide to increased testing. New positive cases are mainly among younger people who aren’t hit as hard by the disease and are often asymptomatic, he added.
Vega said Friday that increased testing has played a part in the increase in positive cases. But, he noted, since reopening, people have been more casual about social distancing and wearing a mask.
“It’s pretty clear it’s not being practiced by the majority,” he said. “But I think if we practiced what we knew worked, it would be a better situation.”
Large gatherings are still ill-advised, he said.
With any increase in cases, he expects an increase in deaths.
Through Saturday, there had been 230 deaths in Vega’s three-county district: Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto. His office is averaging about one COVID-19 death a day now. In mid-April, it was a little more than four per day, he said.
The positive-test rate is up as well over the last two weeks, according to Department of Health data.
Testing in DeSoto County was in double digits most days, but so was the rate of positive tests, which was 11.7% Saturday. It was below 10% on only two days and more than 20% on six days.
Testing in Sarasota County ranged from 255 tests to nearly 2,200, with a positive rate of 1.37% for the first seven days and 3% for the last seven.
Charlotte County’s positive rate on Saturday was at 5.8%. Charlotte County has reported 75 deaths.
Lee County, which has seen 143 COVID-19 deaths, had a higher positive rate at 7.7% Saturday.
