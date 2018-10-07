Plant sale offered
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens will be offering a plant sale on Oct. 27 during its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only will the Garden Committee be offering plants for sale to the public, but other local vendors, who will share their specialized plants or accessories, will be available.
Admission to the sale is free, but for attendees who wish to visit the entire Gardens, admission may be purchased.
Meet and Greet at the Library
The Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda, will host a Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9. Meet other library patrons and employees and share sips and eats. Tickets to the Friends’ Annual Luncheon with Paula Mclain in January will also be on sale at that time. For more information, call 941-833-5460.
