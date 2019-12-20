PORT CHARLOTTE — Driving a school bus can be about more than pickups and drop-offs.
Case in point is Charlotte County Public Schools Bus Driver Jo-Ann Donovan.
Donovan is the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Bus Driver of the Year, because of what she did earlier this year to ensure a child’s safety.
She has been employed by the school district for four years, and has been a bus driver for one. In October, she was honored in Tallahassee by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement during the Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
FDLE described what led to up to that: ”A developmentally challenged teenager—who had been previously removed from biological parents by DCF—ran away from home in Port Charlotte. She was originally reported missing by Joann Donovan, her special needs bus driver. Ms. Donovan, who had developed a special relationship with the child, noticed she was missing and reported it. In addition, Ms. Donovan gave detectives information on the child’s biological parents and that the child had been in contact with them recently. Using Ms. Donovan’s information, the police found the child with the biological mother in another state.”
The Sun spoke with Donovan and the school district’s Transportation Director Tony Conte recently about building relationships and trust with students, along with the information that helped officers.
Here’s what they had to say....
Can you describe your relationship with the student and how you came to be friendly with her?
Donovan: Well she had been on my bus for a year and a half and you know, you get a rapport with your students and you get to know them and interact with them. Every day I would pick up her and I would say, “Good morning, how are you? Did you have a good night?” And then it got to be, “Oh, What are you going to do tonight? Or what are you going to do this weekend?” It was just a friendly flow. Then she got to calling me grandma and then the next day she called me ‘the old lady,’ Hey, old lady, what are you doing? Then she would call me Miss Jo. We got this rapport feeling comfortable with talking to each other.
When did you know, and also if you could give me a brief timeline, when did you kind of know something was off?
Donovan: Two weeks prior to her [abduction.] She had gotten on the bus and she said to me, “I’m moving.” and I said, “You are?” I says, “Where are you going?” She goes, “I don’t know.” It was a Friday and I said to her, “Will you be on our bus? Are you still going to take our bus?” “I don’t know.” And I saw no stress in her. So it didn’t set off an alarm. So Monday she got on the bus. I said, “You didn’t move.” “Oh no, not yet. But soon.” Again, maybe she had an argument or a little tiff with her foster mother. I didn’t think of it again. Two weeks after that I went to pick her up, and the foster mother came out and said, “She’s not going to school today.” And I saw the other girl who lived there also, who was another foster child and I saw her, and usually when one didn’t go to school, the other didn’t go to school, which is normal. I didn’t think anything of it. 15 minutes later I get a phone call, or I get a radio call. “Did you pick up so-and-so?” And I said, “No, the foster mother came out and said she wasn’t going to school today.” End of conversation. Couple of hours later I get radio’ed in, “When are you going to be off your run?” I said, “probably around 5-5:30 tonight.” “Can you come in and talk to the detective?” “Sure.” I came in, they told me that she had gone missing. “Could I think of anything that transpired between her and I?” Not really, because again, she showed no stress. So the second day I came in and talked to the detective and that’s when I said, “She did tell me two weeks ago on a Friday that she was moving.” And she got on the bus that Monday and then she told me that she was moving again.
How long after from when you had the initial meeting with the detectives, did things start to happen?
Conte: Was within 48 hours. Because they pulled the video from her bus. And then when they requestioned her, she remembered a conversation that she had with the student, that she had been in touch with her biological parents on her cell phone.
How important is it for that relationship to be fostered and really know the kids on your bus like that?
Conte: It really does help because each year we’re required to do identifying and reporting child abuse. It’s a DCF requirement that bus drivers have and all employees who deal with students. And if you have that relationship, at least knowing their name and knowing who picks them up and who’s supposed to be there, and you look for things that are out of the ordinary. You would look at the student if they are wearing the same clothes, Have they washed, Have they had personal hygiene, you’ll look at that kind of stuff.
What’s something that from your own personal experience and with the kids that you’ve driven, what’s something that you would say either [bus drivers] can do to start that relationship and kind of get to know their kids better?
Donovan: Every morning, any student that gets on my bus gets a smile and a good morning. And I may not get any response. And every evening when they get off the bus, they get a smile and a good afternoon, have a good night. That opens the door, that here’s a friendly face smiling at them to make them feel comfortable. I don’t know what they’re walking into. And if I’m the only smile that they see at the end of the day, it’s my smile, then I’ve done my job. From my own experience in how I was treated as a child, I don’t want another child to ever have to feel that way.
Is the student doing well?
Conte: What we did find out, here’s an update: she was a 15 year old female autistic student, who attended schools in this county. The update is, is that since that event and since her graduating from one school grade into another, she has been adopted by a loving and caring family. She’s doing very well. She’s enrolled in school, she’s in honors classes and she’s living in another county with a nice loving family.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.