PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Name: Wayne Boggs
Hometown: Tampa
Job: The Air Boss is in control of the air space during the air show. Wayne does not fly during an air show.
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
He started flying as a teenager, when he was in the Civil Air Patrol in Puerto Rico.
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far?
Approximately 22 events each year.
When you ask does he have a favorite show, it is like asking a father which is his favorite child. Each one has its own unique personality.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
Air shows will be the same in 100 years — families out have a day of fun. Many of the older planes may not be flying. The knowledge on the working and flying may not be passed on to the future generations.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? If so, what’s on your list?
Being in the beautiful, old-fashioned town of Punta Gorda, Florida is a joy. To drive around and go to the restaurants is a delight. Wayne wants to visit the Military Heritage Museum and Muscle Car City.
