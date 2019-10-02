PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: Scott Farnsworth, Dash Flight Team
Hometown: Ventura, Calif. Age: 43
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight? I have always been drawn to flight. From my earliest memories, I would draw, watch and generally do anything I could to immerse myself with aviation. My first flight was on my 15th birthday. Following additional training and study, I flew my first solo flight while I was 18 years old. How does flying and performing make you feel? Standard straight-and-level flying has always brought me to the highest level of satisfaction. It’s hard to describe other than viewing a perfect sunset while being overwhelmed with peace and contentment. Performing high-speed, low-level aerobatics is completely different! Our routine demands an almost “cage-fighting” style of aggressive, punishing maneuvers. Both the low-level and aggressive aerobatic style dictate ultra-concentration. I find the ultra-concentration and intensity of the moment while performing to be possibly the most addictive state-of-mind a human could ever encounter!
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now? In 100 years, I believe that virtual reality offerings will exceed what physics allows in reality. Unfortunately, we may be in the final century for these wonderful events we call airshows. How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far? In 2019 we performed in 14 U.S. airshows and four China-based airshows. We always love performing within Florida! As a Palm Beach-based team, we love performing for our locals and close neighbors! I thinks it’s natural to always enjoy playing on the “home-field”! Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? Following the Florida International Airshow in Punta Gorda, we look forward to our short trip home to Palm Beach. 2019 has been an amazing year for us. We have performed in China, Europe, and throughout the entire USA in 2019. We look forward to a few months off before hitting 2020 with full force! If so, what’s on your list? Time with my family, and I have a goal to help several young adults achieve their passion to become pilots.
