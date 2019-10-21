Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say:
Name: Greg Koontz (The Alabama Boys)
Hometown: Ashville, Alabama
Age: 66
Aircraft you will fly at our air show: 1946 Piper J-3 Cub and a 2019 American Champion Super Decathlon
Fun facts:
Became a flight instructor at age 18.
Built a home on a runway in Ashville, Ala., and turned it into a bed and breakfast/aerobatic school.
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
My dad was a professional pilot. I couldn’t often go with him so flying was always a little out of my reach. I think that made me want to do it more than ever. He took me to an airshow when I was 7-years-old. It had Bevo Howard, Dick Schram and Bill Barber in the show. All Hall of Famers today. Bevos’ plane hangs in the Smithsonian. I won the Bill Barber Award for showmanship in 2014. At that airshow Bevo Howard spoke with me and answered a lot of questions. He made me feel important. I told my dad that day I was going to be an airshow pilot. I soloed as soon as I was 16 and got my Private Pilot Certificate the morning of my 17th Birthday. Next thing I did was get checked out in a Citabria (an aerobatic airplane). September 17, 2019 marked 50 years since the day I soloed. I am being given the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, an award that comes with safely flying 50 years.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
Truthfully, it makes me feel great. I got over the ego pump you get from all the cheering and applause long ago, although you never tire of it! The real great feeling I get is when I can make a kid feel anything close to how Bevo made me feel that day. Airshow flying is a chance to tell a young person they can be whatever they want to be.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
I hope airplanes survive that long. If they do, airshows might be antique shows. Or, maybe they will be all about rockets and anti-gravity machines. Your guess is as good as mine! “Beam me up, Scotty”!
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far?
450+ shows since 1974. I like a lot of shows. I particularly like shows that figure out how to be entertaining. That is definitely the hard part most shows miss.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? If so, what’s on your list?
I have an old friend here that I think is still around. Her husband, Bob, was a great friend of mine. He used to help produce this show. We are still friends even though Bob has passed. I’d like to see her come out and enjoy this great show! So I guess most things I like to do involve great people.
