staff report
PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: Ken Rieder (Redline Air Shows)
Hometown: Cincinnati
Age: 54
Aircraft you will fly at our air show: Van’s Aircraft RV8. We are a two-ship (aircraft team).
Airplane description: All aluminum two-seat 200 mph airplane. I’ll fly it from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda in four hours nonstop.
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
My earliest memories of flying and my dreams of flying and airplanes were watching the U.S. Blue Angels when I was 5 or 6 years old. I had no family involved in flying, but my dad fueled the fire with model plane building and he joined the Civil Air Patrol with me when I was 13. I started flight lessons when I was 21 and bought my first airplane when I was 23 years old.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
The sense of freedom and total control is what I enjoy most. I don’t need to think in two dimensions and the world became very much smaller. To perform in front of tens of thousands of people or 100 people is very exciting. We fly the same show to the best possible performance every time.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
Good question, I think the shows will still have the old biplanes and the formation teams still flying hands on, but, I would expect there to be a bunch of automation in the performances. The festival atmosphere and challenge to make a machine fly around will still have the magic it has today.
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far? If so, what sets it apart?
Redline airshows performs at an average of 18 shows a season. The favorite part of my show is the 1/4 roll loop to the Switchblade. We get a gasp from the crowd every time. Favorite location ... each one is so different, flying the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Homecoming show at the end of the season, Oshkosh is the largest show in the world, the Acapulco, Mexico is very different with 800,000 people watching each day. Hard to pick the most interesting place.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? If so, what’s on your list?
Punta Gorda and south Florida is just the most beautiful place to fly. I love the area and see me living there full time in my future. This year, I have some family and friends coming to watch the show and just hang out. We are going to stay a few extra days to play in the sun.
