PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: Larry Arken, GEICO Skytypers Airshow Team
Hometown: Northport, New York
Age: 58
Aircraft you will fly at our air show: North American SNJ-2
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
My dad was a military pilot and started this business. My interest started when I was 9.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
It's a great sense of accomplishment and we feed off of our fans.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
Not sure, it could be an airshow of drones unfortunately.
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far? If so, what sets it apart?
We have been performing at shows for over 25 years so far, too many to quote. We do 15 shows each year. Shows we haven't appeared at like Florida International Airshow are always fun. Large beach shows like Jones Beach in New York, our hometown, rank among my favorites.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? If so, what’s on your list?
Get to meet the people. It is always a thrill to talk with them after they see our work!
