PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: Patty Wagstaff (Website: pattywagstaff.com)
Hometown: St. Augustine, Florida
Age: Old enough to know better
Aircraft you will fly at our air show: Extra 300L
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
I was 29 when I first soloed, but grew up around aviation and always loved airplanes.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
I love the feeling of freedom that I get from flying and performing. I am also conscious of that fact that flying airshows can be inspiring to spectators and hopefully it helps them appreciate aviation more. Watching an airshow performance and seeing airplanes up close on the ramp at an airshow has inspired many people to get into aviation and aerospace.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
If we haven’t been completely taken over by drones, I think airshows will be the same as they have been the last 100 years — a variety show of barnstormers.
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far?
I have flown in more than 1,000 airshows, and find each of them exciting and each of them different. The conditions at each location are different as far as weather, temperatures, field elevation, site patterns etc. so they are all a challenge and all fun.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here?
Flying airshows takes a lot of practice and so I want to practice a few times before the show!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.