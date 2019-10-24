PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Cory Christiansen, non-commissioned officer in charge of the SOCOM Para Commandos jump team
Hometown: Denison, IA
Age: 39
Type of parachute you will fly at our air show: We have two types of parachutes that we will be using: my larger accuracy parachute will be a PD Storm 230 and the smaller video and swoop canopy is a Stiletto 135.
What drew you to skydiving and how old were you during your first jump? The military drew me to skydiving. For me skydiving started as a means to get to work. We use parachutes to get into areas that may not be secure enough for an aircraft to land. I was 21 when I did my first static line parachute jump. Later, at the age of 28 I began military free fall jumping. Military free fall was what drew me to skydiving.
How does skydiving and performing make you feel?
It is an amazing feeling when you are performing in front of a large crowd. As you get closer to the crowd and you start to hear the cheers, your blood starts to pump. You want to put on a great show for the crowd, so the more they get into it the more we do as well!
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
I am still waiting for self-packing parachutes! Until then I will continue to let the fans and the kids pack mine after our jumps. I do imagine that things will only get better. As our technology gets better, so will the aircraft. Take the F22 Raptor for instance. That aircraft never ceases to amaze with its technology and maneuverability. I always find myself stopping to see that show!
How many air shows have you jumped in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far? I have jumped in about 45 air shows during my three years on the team. The air shows that really set themselves apart to me are the ones with the best crowds, the crowds that appreciate the performances and go out of their way to let you know!
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? I’ve heard that there is a little military museum down here that is supposed to be good. That is number one on my list. Past that I love finding new and different foods to try. So I will be trying to find somewhere local to do so.
