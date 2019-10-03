PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun^p asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say...
Name: Matt Younkin
Hometown: Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Age: 38
Aircraft you will fly at our air show: Twin Beech
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
I grew up in aviation, my dad was a pretty prominent figure in the airshow community and my grandpa was also well known for his autopilot designs and replicas of Golden Age air racing aircraft. My first solo flight was on my 16th birthday in my grandfather’s 1928 Travel Air biplane.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
I enjoy flying and it’s a privilege to share with airshow spectators the type of aviation that I grew up with.
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
That’s a tough one. People will probably be viewing shows on their iPhone 750-s models from the comfort of their homes since the shuttles back and forth from Mars, where the shows will be taking place, will likely be sold out. The military will be flying brand new C-130s and when the solar powered DC-3 flies by, it will be introduced as an airplane “from a long time ago, in a galaxy far away.” All kidding aside, a lot of those statements will probably be accurate. It will be interesting to see what the technology looks like 100 years from now.
How many air shows have you flown in, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far? If so, what sets it apart?
I’ve flown at roughly 250 air shows across the U.S., Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean. EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is always a favorite since it was a vacation destination as a kid when my dad was flying the show, and it’s great getting to fly there now among some of my childhood heroes that are now good friends.
Is there anything you want to do in Southwest Florida before or after you perform here? If so, what’s on your list?
I’m looking forward to eating some good seafood and enjoying the warm weather.
