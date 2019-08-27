rally

photo provided

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube

 photo provided

By LIZ HARDAWAY

Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-District 17) is coming to town, and he wants to see you.

The congressman is hosting two local events this week: one for veterans, and one for all his constituents.

“I’m excited to see everyone and look forward to meeting everyone who can attend,” Steube said in a statement.

He wants to hear from constituents about the issues facing them, such as water quality, VA benefits, or hurricane preparedness, according to spokesperson Rachel Harris.

To learn more information on these events, contact Steube’s Punta Gorda office at 941-499-3214.

Veterans

When: Today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Port Charlotte Veterans Administration Clinic, 4161 S. Tamiami Trail, No. 401, Port Charlotte.

Local veterans are invited to register for their veteran ID card.

Representatives from the Department of Veteran Affairs and members of the congressman’s staff will be available to assist veterans in navigating the registration process.

Veterans are advised to bring a copy of their DD-214 and a valid driver’s license. All eligible veterans can apply and have their photo taken at the event. ID cards will be sent in seven to 14 business days.

If veterans have never received services from the VA, they will need to visit their local VA location to preregister 48 hours before they apply for their ID card.

Punta Gorda Meet and Greet

When: Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Punta Gorda District Office, 226 Taylor St. No. 230, Punta Gorda.

Steube is hosting a meet and greet and open house at his Punta Gorda district office.

Constituents will have the opportunity to come meet their representative and his staff, discuss issues facing the community and learn about services the office can help with, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, social security, medicare and USDA grants, Harris said.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

