Melinda Prescott, who handles The Daily Sun's Public Notices and Legals advertising, has been chosen Employee of the Month for September.
Prescott was nominated by Amberly Leverich, classified sales manager.
"I nominated her because I received a very complimentary note from a customer," Leverich said.
Leverich pointed out the difficulty of Prescott's position: "She's had a bit of a roller coaster year with the many changes to Florida's public notices laws, and COVID, of course. I am so appreciative she has handled it all very well."
Prescott, who has been at the Sun for four years, said the thing she likes best about working at the paper is "My team; I have the best team and co-workers. They make it worth coming in every day."
The mother of a 15-year-old daughter, Prescott and her family moved to Charlotte County from Georgia four years ago. "We are originally from Illinois," she added.
Remarried in February, Prescott and her family enjoy "riding our off-road vehicles."
Prior to working at the Sun, Prescott was in auto finance for 20 years.
When asked how she handles the ever-changing public notices and legals, Prescott has a technique: "I prioritize and keep myself informed."
Her organizational skills will come in handy in January, "when the laws will be changing again," she said.
The note
A new business owner wrote to praise Prescott, which led to Prescott being chosen employee of the month. The note, in part, reads:
"I just wanted to thank you for having Melinda Prescott on your legal staff. She took care of a publication for me with such kindness and efficiency!
"Time was of the essence and sadly, there are companies that pose to do this and I fell for it. Melinda put the situation at ease and went above and beyond to help me.
"I am making my dream come true with starting a business, and as I put my paperwork together for the venture, I will always remember how Melinda was a wonderful part of making this happen."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.