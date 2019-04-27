It’s Our Turn, Inc. will host a 6th annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K & 5K Race on May 27 in Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
Races honor each branch of the United States Armed Forces, and this year’s theme is dedicated to the United States Coast Guard, according to a news release.
Runners and walkers crossing the finish line will collect a U.S. Coast Guard themed finisher medal.
The Charlotte High School JROTC will be presenting colors for the national anthem and the Florida Warbirds will flyover at the start of the race.
Registered participants can partake in refreshments, raffles, and age group awards.
The race starts at 7 a.m., and spectators can cheer runners along the route.
The Memorial Day Race helps It’s Our Turn, Inc. help veteran initiative organizations and individual veterans in the community.
Runners and walkers may register for the race online, and there is a maximum 800 runners.
To sign up, or for more information, visit www.memorialdayrace.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.