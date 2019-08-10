Police lights

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men from Immokalee Friday after they allegedly picked palmetto berries on a property without permission of the landowner.

The official charge was harvesting an endangered plant without permission.

Cesar Ramos-Vargas, 27, Virjilio Domingo-Aguillar, 26, and Jose Perez-Hernandez, 41, were arrested, according to court records.

The court affidavit notes that deputies were responding to a 911 hangup call and found the men leaving the property with a bag of the berries.

More bags were found in a car.

They each posted $500 bond and were released Saturday from the Charlotte County Jail.

