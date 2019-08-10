staff report
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men from Immokalee Friday after they allegedly picked palmetto berries on a property without permission of the landowner.
The official charge was harvesting an endangered plant without permission.
Cesar Ramos-Vargas, 27, Virjilio Domingo-Aguillar, 26, and Jose Perez-Hernandez, 41, were arrested, according to court records.
The court affidavit notes that deputies were responding to a 911 hangup call and found the men leaving the property with a bag of the berries.
More bags were found in a car.
They each posted $500 bond and were released Saturday from the Charlotte County Jail.
