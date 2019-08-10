Police lights

SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three migrant farm workers from Immokalee after they allegedly picked palmetto berries on a property without permission of the landowner.

The official charge was harvesting an endangered plant without permission.

The three individuals arrested were: Cesar Ramos-Vargas, 27, Virjilio Domingo-Aguillar, 26, and Jose Perez-Hernandez, 41, according to court records.

The court affidavit notes that deputies were responding to a 911 hangup call and found the men leaving the property with a bag of the berries.

More bags were found in a car. Deputies also stated that none of the men were eligible for the state’s adult pre-arrest diversion program (APAD) for misdemeanors, because they did not have proper identification and could not prove who they were, according to the court record.

They were each held on $500 bond.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Marisol Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 57, 200 block of Lomond Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Bond: $2,500.

• Brian Keith Rexrode, 46, of Sarasota. Out of county warrant. No bond listed.

• Remy Gianni Johnson, 19, 8100 block of Wellsford Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, simple assault, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.

• Dan Elwood Rexrode Jr., 47, 100 block of Oldenburgh Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. No bond listed.

• Shaninia Alexandria Harding, 24, residency unknown. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. No bond listed.

• Paul Joseph Piccinin, 49, 2400 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $6,500.

• Winter Esterlin, 25, of Cape Coral. Charges: underlying charge, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.

• Larry Albert Taylor, 43, of 400 block of N. Volusia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended on third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Betsy Calvert

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments