Allison Falcetano was kayaking around the mangroves in her Punta Gorda Isles neighborhood when she saw "a bottle floating at me."
Thinking it was trash from some negligent polluter, she said, she picked it up and saw that it had a note in it.
Returning home, Falcetano showed the bottle to her husband Gary. She examined its contents which included a plastic bag containing a rolled-up letter. The bag began to disintegrate when she opened it, she said, so she quickly unfurled the note written in a child's handwriting: "My name is Kayla. I am 4. This is my first message in a bottle. If you find this call..."
Falcetano said it was amazing that the note was "dry and had not deteriorated," even though the bottle had stones and water in it and smelled "awful" from having stagnant water inside. Attached to the note was a photo of a young girl, apparently the letter's author. The phone number had a 941 area code; and Falcetano dialed the number.
Around noon on Nov. 12, Crystal Neuman's phone rang. It was Allison Falcetano, calling to tell her that she had found a note in a bottle written by a 4-year-old named Kayla, and she asked whether she had the right number.
Neuman said she was "stunned." She did have a daughter named Kayla, but Kayla is now 13 and an eighth-grader at Woodland Middle School in North Port.
When Kayla Paquette returned home from school, her mother gave her the news that a woman in Punta Gorda had found her bottle from nine years earlier. Crystal said her daughter "was surprised, and that she said she didn't think it would survive that long."
Kayla's sister Camryn Paquette, a sophomore at North Port High School, said she didn't recall the incident.
Then the sleuthing began. Neuman said she began to "investigate" and called "every family member" to find out who had taken the photo and was with Kayla that day. Finally, Neuman reached the girls' aunt, Loretta Clark, who was now living in Missouri.
Neuman said Clark did remember the incident: She was babysitting Kayla and her sister Camryn, who was 6. As a way to pass the day and give her nieces something to do, she had them put notes in bottles with their photos attached, then launch them from the area of the Port Charlotte Beach Complex pier. The incident would have been forgotten had Falcetano not found the bottle and called Kayla's number. Now the mystery was solved.
Aunt Loretta had even saved the original photo whose copies were placed in the bottle, and she sent the photo to Neuman.
After exchanging phone calls, Falcetano and Neuman wanted to meet.
"They (Allison and Gary Falcetano) are the sweetest family," Neuman said. Meanwhile, her family members were urging her to share the story, but she was reluctant to do so, explaining, "We are private people."
The two families decided to meet at the site of the "bottle launch" nine years earlier, on the shores of the body of water that brought the two families together. Neuman had purchased matching compass jewelry for her daughter and Falcetano, symbolizing the fate that brought them together, and she presented the gifts that evening.
The families shared memories on the pier Tuesday at dusk. And they forged a friendship that began with a message in a bottle.
Crystal Neuman said that there is still another bottle out there somewhere — Camryn's. So the next time you see a bottle floating in the Peace River or harbor, pick it up. It just might be a note from the other Paquette sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.