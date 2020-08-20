Charlotte and Sarasota county residents should have their hurricane preparedness kits ready this weekend.
Monday and into Tuesday, Southwest Florida could see a minimal hurricane, said Paul Close, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Right now and this weekend we’ll see typical summer storms,” Close said. “For Monday and into Tuesday, it’s forecast right now to be a hurricane off the West coast of Florida over that time, so we could see a lot of wind and rain.”
The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura by the end of the day Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Although the storm is predicted to hit Southwest Florida, there is still a wide area of uncertainty, Close said. It is forecast to come in through Southeast and go through the Southern Bahamas.
The cone could be anywhere from Cuba to Daytona Beach, Close said.
For Charlotte and Sarasota county residents: “Be prepared and make sure you have your hurricane kits ready.”
A large swath of Charlotte County is in evacuation Zone A (red). Residents can check their evacuation zone at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/public-safety.
