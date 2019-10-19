PORT CHARLOTTE — For Alex Sullivan, the cream came after the shave.
Whipped cream, that is.
Being the national director of real estate for Metro Diner, Sullivan promised he would let the location that rose the most money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in September shave his head.
Port Charlotte's location took the cake this year, raising $12,453 for the cause.
"I challenged (Metro Diner) if they hit $100,000 this year, I'd shave my head," Sullivan said.
This is the second year Metro Diner held their round-up fundraising campaign for NPCF. The campaign took place at all 71 diners nationwide, raising $145,3030 total, according to Carly Schulman, a spokesperson for the event.
"I could not believe how generous people were," said the location's manager, Karen Yen.
The funds raised are going directly towards clinical trials and drugs that focus on childhood cancers, Schulman said.
And they had a special guest this year: five-year-old Neriah Delcin, who has been one year in remission from leukemia.
Delcin, along with waitress Heather Chatterton who rose the most in the diner, has the honor of shaving Sullivan's head. Chatterton rose over $1,100.
After staff shaved Sullivan's head, he got a surprise pie to the face by Delcin. Metro Diner's director of marketing Crafton Bryant also got a pie to the face, courtesy of Delcin.
Delcin Pitts was diagnosed with leukemia a month after he second birthday, according to her mom, Natalie Pitts. Delcin has been in remission since July 2018.
Pitts was accompanied by Rob Whan Thursday, who lost his son to cancer in 2008. Since then, he has helped families with children with cancer financially with his nonprofit Caleb's Crusade.
The diner held bake sales, festivals, and other fun events to raise money for the cause. They even allowed patrons to pie certain staff, for a donation.
Last month, when guests were paying for their meal, they had the opportunity to round up their check to the nearest dollar, in increments of $1, $2 and $5, or a custom amount.
