Michael Ehrat was officially named CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital.
Ehrat, CEO of Englewood Community Hospital since 2019, also began overseeing the Port Charlotte hospital in May when the former Fawcett CEO Bill Hawley resigned.
“We are excited to promote Michael to the CEO role and Market Lead,” stated Dr. Ravi Chari, President of HCA Healthcare West Florida. “Michael has worked diligently in support of the excellent medical and hospital staffs while navigating this pandemic and has worked to build relationships with the Fawcett caregivers and local healthcare community. With his knowledge of Englewood Community Hospital and needs within the region, he is well positioned to drive synergies between the two hospitals.”
Ehrat brings more than 27 years of leadership and clinical patient care experience in urban and community settings, according to the release.
“Michael began his career as a physical therapist and athletic trainer at HCA Healthcare’s Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, (Indiana) where he held a number of leadership roles, eventually becoming the Director of Ancillary Services,” the release states. “From there he moved to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, (Tennessee) as Associate Administrator, then Skyline Medical Center, also in Nashville, as Chief Operating Officer. He then took on the role as CEO at Mainland Medical Center, in Mainland, (Texas) where he served from July 2012 to 2015, before joining Sovah Health in Virginia.”
