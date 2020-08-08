PORT CHARLOTTE — Miley is a 9-year-old, large mixed-breed dog. Miley came to the Animal Welfare League due to her previous owners’ health issues. She is a little shy with new people and is very mild-mannered. She will open up to her new owner more, once she gets to know you. She enjoys going for walks and is very good on a leash.

Tang is a 3-year-old cat that came to The Animal Welfare League in April as a stray. He has lived outside his whole life and is looking for some property and a job. He would love to be an outside cat to help with any rodent issues you may have. He is very friendly with a big personality that does not want to be confined inside a home. The Animal Welfare League will provide all of the supplies to help get him acclimated to a new area.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

