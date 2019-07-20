By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Fifty years ago, millions of Americans watched a giant leap for mankind through a grainy, gray screen.
Neil Armstrong confirmed his velocity with mission control thousands of miles away, as high-pitched beeps wheezed in the background. There was a tiny blur, a spaceship, traveling against the black atmosphere.
Now, fifty years later, people both alive then and not even born yet, get to experience it all over again.
The Military Heritage Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing Saturday, which originally took place July 20, 1969. That same grainy, gray footage was playing in the museum’s halls leading up to a documentary that visitors could watch, “Apollo 11 — A Film by Todd Douglas Miller.”
“It’s like going back in time,” said the museum’s director, Gary Butler. “You have to capture what they saw and their stories because they won’t be here forever.”
The museum’s library also held newspaper clippings of the historic event.
“It means more to me now than it did back then,” said Joe Comeaux, a volunteer at the museum who showed visitors how to fly a simulated spaceship. “To realize what they did with so little power.”
“All you can see when you’re up there is one world,” continued Comeaux. “No countries, no cities. It’s spiritual.”
Tom Dobrek, another of the museum’s volunteers, was 29 at the time of the moon landing. He was an engineer, in awe at the technological advances made to get man on the moon.
“That thing never failed, not once” he said, pointing to a model of the Saturn V, the rocket used for the moon landing. “It was the greatest engineering feat of all time.”
There were other model rockets that were developed for the space program displayed in the museum’s War Room.
Visitors could also experience the moon first-hand through virtual reality goggles. They could see the rocket’s path from Cape Canaveral, to the moon, highlighted in 3-D renderings, or simply walk on the moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin right behind, virtually at least.
“On these special days, we try to create a multi-dimensional way to tell a story,” Butler said, “so visitors will be able to grasp and immerse themselves.”
“It’s all designed to tell a story,” Butler said.
