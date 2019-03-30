PUNTA GORDA — They sat at opposite ends of the auditorium, the wife and the widows.
Karen Dougherty was close by the side of her husband, Robert, one of the Vietnam War veterans who packed the hall Friday at the new Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
The widows — Jackie Krohn, Maureen Brady, Rita Deike and Jane Cronin — were seated floor-level, there to receive certificates acknowledging Vietnam military service because their veterans could not.
Each took part in the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony hosted by the museum as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was celebrated Friday.
The auditorium, which seats 244, was filled to capacity.
Krohn’s partner, Tom Uhlich, succumbed to lung cancer related to Agent Orange in August 2018.
Agent Orange is an herbicide and defoliant chemical used by the U.S. military in Vietnam from 1961 to 1971. It is a weapon of war so potent it continues to kill today.
During the presentation, Jackie said, only one thing was on her mind: “That I wished he was here.”
Later, she talked about the difficulty Vietnam veterans had returning to an ungrateful country and the lingering toll of psychological disorders that had not yet been named and physical consequences that begged for official acknowledgment.
“Unfortunately, we’re just starting to see now the ramifications that happened to the guys in Vietnam,” said Krohn, of Punta Gorda. “It’s just tragic.”
Brady, a Punta Gorda Isles resident, said the ceremony was one her husband, Patrick, would have eagerly attended had he been alive. He died of illness related to Agent Orange in 2017.
“When he came home (from Vietnam), he felt he wasn’t entitled to recognition,” she said. “Agent Orange took his life. So, I came here for him and our two children.
“It was nice to see these men honored,” she continued as a line of men and women paraded in front of her to receive certificates and pins recognizing their service.
Deike, of Punta Gorda, was moved by the ceremony.
“It was beautiful,” said Deike, whose family has a long history of military service. Her grandson is a Navy SEAL, she said. “I’m humbled that my family is being honored.”
Dougherty, of Deep Creek, stood in a hallway before the start of the ceremony and talked about what it all meant.
“It’s well-earned, well-deserved,” she said. Robert, her husband, is an Army vet of Vietnam, serving from 1962 to 1965. He spent more than 20 years in the service. Honoring the vets is “something that should have been done a long time ago. Not enough people recognize them.
“I made sure he wore all of his medals.”
The hour-long ceremony included an honor guard made up of veterans from American Legion Post 103 and remarks by retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Bell and Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum.
The new Military Heritage Museum, where the ceremony was held, is scheduled to officially open April 15 on Marion Avenue, down the street from its current quarters at Fishermen’s Village.
“This is the right thing to do for all of you,” Butler told the audience of veterans and their families. “This museum is a tribute to you and everyone who served and sacrificed for this country.”
Lynne Matthews, a Punta Gorda councilwoman and a member of the museum’s board, nodded in agreement:
“It’s a very belated ‘thanks for your service.’”
