Today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will join other museums and historic sites around the world as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The highlight of the day's activities will be the presentation of a Commemorative D-Day 75th anniversary certificate to any WWII veterans, spouses or children of WWII veterans that are in attendance.
For more information, call 941-575-9002, and for a list of the day's events, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.