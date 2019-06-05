Military heritage museum

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is commemorating D-Day today.

Today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will join other museums and historic sites around the world as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The highlight of the day's activities will be the presentation of a Commemorative D-Day 75th anniversary certificate to any WWII veterans, spouses or children of WWII veterans that are in attendance.

For more information, call 941-575-9002, and for a list of the day's events, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.

