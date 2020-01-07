PUNTA GORDA — An experience can last a lifetime, especially for veterans.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting the Witness to War Foundation this week in order to interview combat veterans about their experiences in war.
“The purpose of these interviews is to increase public understanding and share the stories of their years of service, contributions and sacrifices made in the name of freedom, and to ensure that those who never made it home are never forgotten,” the museum stated in a press release.
Veterans will participate in recorded conversations with Witness to War interviewer Martin Madert in a video studio. The footage will then be edited into a two to five minute long war story to give audiences the chance to view what it’s like to fight and survive on land, sea and air.
“It allows (our guests) to witness the veterans story first hand,” said museum program specialist Amy Huddleston. “They get to experience what it was like for each individual during their time of service.”
Though these interviews can get emotional for the veterans, Madert said he’s often told the interview process is cathartic.
“I try and walk them through their own story in a comfortable way,” Madert said. “Many times they’ll remember events they hadn’t thought of in many years, or tell a story that their own families had never heard.”
After the interviews, the videos are edited for their website, www.WitnessToWar.org, as well as kiosks in the museum. The videos will be available in one to two months.
Each participant receives three DVD copies of the unedited interview that their family can hold onto “which in my opinion is invaluable,” Madert said. “Imagine having a tape of your great-grandfather telling their life story.”
This is the foundation’s third visit to the museum, with them having interviewed 40 veterans in the past.
The museum currently has roughly 15 minutes of each interview scrolling on their TV in the Hall of Heroes, according to Huddleston.
The foundation will be at the museum until Jan. 9 and is conducting interviews on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Interviews typically last an hour, according to Madert.
Witness to War mainly focuses on combat veterans, but World War II and Korean War veterans are also able to participate as long as they served overseas at some point during the war, Madert said.
Veterans can schedule interviews by contacting the museum at 941-575-9002. For more information, visit www.MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org.
