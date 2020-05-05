The Military Officers Association of America’s Charlotte Harbor Chapter announced the recipients of the 2020 scholarships: Alexis Aponte, of Charlotte High School; Jade Armstead, of Port Charlotte High School; Austin Scheetz, of Lemon Bay High School; Ethan Ngyuen-Do, of North Port High School.
The scholarships are $1,000 per year, renewable for four years, for a total of $4,000 for each student.
“We’re very fortunate to have the financial support of Bingo Trail, Smuggler’s Foundation and especially generous donations from members,” said George Chamberlain, chairman of the scholarships program. “The Venice Chapter closed last year so we were happy to provide a scholarship for a North Port student this year.”
The applications are open to any graduating senior, but the organization does give preference to ROTC students and military families.
“The students do not have to attend a four-year university,” Chamberlain said. “They can earn an associate degree or go to a trade school. We just want to help them achieve their goals. They just have to meet the scholarship criteria.”
MOAA is the nation’s largest association of military officers. It is an independent, nonprofit organization. The Charlotte Harbor Chapter supports the local community with the scholarship program by sponsoring yearly military band concerts and other programs. Active duty, retired and former commissioned officers and warrant officers are invited to join. The organization currently has 139 members. For more information, go to www.moaafl.org/chapters/chcmoaa.
Email: sue.erwin@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.