Some local restaurants will thank military members past and present by giving them a free cup of coffee, a meal or a hug for Veterans Day.

Bert Parsley, owner of the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte, is honoring military and active duty veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday with a free personal one-topping pizza and a soft drink.


