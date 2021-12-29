PUNTA GORDA — Millennium Physicians Group will open a 3,500-square-foot medical facility in the Punta Gorda Crossing mall.
“We will be remodeling and reconfiguring the interior,” said Liza Hernandez, head of marketing and public relations for Millennium.
It is set to open in the fall.
Leasing broker Steve Wood of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate Services, who was the leasing agent, statedto the future location of a new Millennium Physicians Group facility.
He said the space, which is vacant, was formerly used as a primary care doctor’s office and walk-in clinic.
The space is on the east side of the mall near Airport Road; its address is 2310 U.S. 41. Publix is the anchor store.
“I am not sure which doctors will be there,” adding that it could become a walk-in clinic, as the nearest Millennium walk-in clinic to Punta Gorda, is in Port Charlotte on U.S. 41,” Hernandez said. “But it may be used for a primary care doctor’s office, or a combination of that and a walk-in clinic.”
Before the facility can be opened, contractors will be remodeling the interior.
“We might be replacing or adding cabinets, counters, flooring and other things,” Hernandez said.
Millennium Physicians Group is one of the largest doctors groups in Florida.
“We have a total of 635 doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and of that number between 250 and 300 are doctors,” she said. “We are in 19 Florida counties and have been growing since 2018.”
Hernandez said the advantage of a doctor joining Millennium Physicians Group is that “they get to focus on just being a doctor while we offer all the support details such as administrative, hiring, billing, and dealing with insurance.”
There are two other Millennium Physicians Group practices and an imaging center on East Olympia Avenue in Punta Gorda, in addition to a lab on McKenzie Street.
In Port Charlotte, there are several Millennium Physicians Groups, a Women’s Center, labs, and the walk-in clinic.
