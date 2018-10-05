When most people picture a harp concert, no doubt names like Bach, Vivaldi or Mozart come to mind. Or, for those less classically minded, perhaps images of cherubs wooing valentine loves are more accurate.
But Star Wars and Led Zeppelin? Or audience singalongs? What kind of harp concert is that?
Well, that is taking the “Harp Out of the Box,” courtesy of guest concert harpist Tasha Robinson and Englewood United Methodist Church Director of Music Ministries and Organist Fonda Davies, who treated an audience of 200-plus to a rollicking time on Sunday.
From the first moments, it was clear this would be no stuffy chamber-music setting, with the harpist emerging from beneath the stage as her own phone flashlight responded to those from throughout the audience, all singing “This Little Light of Mine.” Those phone lights? A modern-day nod to lighters of many a rock-concert past.
From there, Robinson and Davies took the crowd through an “Orchestra Rehearsal,” a “Worship Service” and “Stories of Inspiration,” with Jimmy Page and Robert Plant sharing equal billing with Debussy, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Cohen and “Star Wars” great John Williams (with the Cantina Band piece, no less!).
With humor and fond memories filling the spaces between the songs, these ladies had no trouble keeping the crowd engaged and – quite literally at times – on their feet.
Robinson and Davies stepped away from their instruments more than once to lead the crowd not just “Light,” but also well-know pieces like “How Great Thou Art” and “He’s Got the Whole World.”
The singalongs got the crowd moving, but they spent even more time being moved while riveted to their seats, with Robinson’s 30 years of harp skills on display. During one song, she even managed to play all three harps she brought along, all without missing a beat. And in the latter part of the concert, Robinson demonstrated quite deftly just what all those paddles are for at the bottom of her harp, and how remarkably they can be engaged in just one song.
She and Davies sought and found divine inspiration from all genres – be that classics, show tunes or even modern pop hits. Particularly touching from the latter was Robinson’s rendition of Sarah McLachlan’s “In the Arms of the Angel,” a tribute to the grandmother who supported her harp dreams from a young age.
Englewood resident Denise Hart came to the concert to enjoy Robinson’s remarkable harp technique. It was her first time attending an event at the church, and she was, “Thoroughly enjoying it,” she said in the middle of Sunday’s concert.
The concert is the first of the church’s 11th Annual Concert Series, which runs through Easter. Like this one, many of the features of this music ministry blend “out of the box” thinking with traditional favorites. Some concerts, like this one, include a freewill offering only, while others are ticketed. Get more information at www.englewoodumc.net.
Ann Landry, a church member since August, said of Sunday’s harp extravaganza -- her first concert at the church -- that she “Loves it.”
“Thinking of music therapy,” Landry said, “today’s concert is a message of how music brings joy and happiness to us.”
Landry, Hart and many others left the sanctuary full of smiles, laughter, applause and more than a little bit of awe.
No boredom. No stuffiness.
Not a bad way to step out of the box and enjoy a Sunday afternoon.
