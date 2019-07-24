PORT CHARLOTTE — The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Monday to a medical marijuana company with multiple Florida locations regarding their CBD products.
The FDA determined that the Massachusetts-based company, Curaleaf, misbranded their CBD lotions, pain-relief patches, tinctures and disposable vape pens. The company claimed on their website and social media outlets the products can diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent diseases such as chronic pain, ADHD, anxiety, Parkinson's disease and cancer, according to the warning letter.
The FDA also said these products are not legally allowed to be delivered between states without prior approval.
Curaleaf was slated to open a Port Charlotte location this summer at 1932 Kings Highway in Kings Crossing, but are now expected to open later this year, according to Dr. Dan Smith, an anesthesiologist who operates Liberate Medical Marijuana Physician Centers in Port Charlotte.
Curaleaf has a couple dozen dispensary locations throughout the state including in Fort Myers, Tampa and St. Petersburg.
"Curaleaf is committed to the highest standards of quality and compliance, and will work collaboratively with the FDA to resolve all issues addressed in the agency's letter," the company said Tuesday in a press release. "Compliance is a top priority for Curaleaf and the Company is fully committed to complying with FDA requirements for all of the products that it markets."
"It's probably over-regulation in my opinion, for an herbal medication" Smith told the Sun Wednesday. "I get what they're doing though. I don't want to get people mislabeling when the data isn't there."
However, "this is going to affect every CBD company who has similar products or makes similar claims," Smith added.
Smith said the primary problem with this situation is the lack of data and studies regarding CBD, and cannabis in general, which prevents these products from proving whether or not they are within compliance.
"(The) FDA approves a new drug on the basis of scientific data and information demonstrating that the drug is safe and effective," the agency said in it's warning to Curaleaf. "New drugs may not be legally introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from the FDA."
The FDA approved its first drug consisting of an active ingredient derived from marijuana in June, 2018. The drug, Epidiolex, is a CBD oral solution for the treatment of seizures.
"This is going to be another example of one part of the Federal government saying some aspect of the cannabis plant is legal and another arm saying it's not," Smith added, with the DEA currently listing all cannabis plant pharmaceuticals as Schedule I drugs, but also the FDA approving Epidiolex. "One bureaucracy says it's legal, the other says it's not."
"There's so much bureaucracy to get approved to do (marijuana-related) studies," Smith said, with it typically taking two to three years.
Curaleaf said that the letter does not raise issues concerning the quality or consistency of their products, nor does it question the "high safety standards" of the company's cultivation and manufacturing process.
Curaleaf's CBD products are derived from hemp and meet the requirements of the Farm Bill, the company stated.
The company has 15 working days to notify the FDA of the specific steps it will take to correct these violations.
