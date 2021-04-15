Aidan Dean-Rojas

Aidan Dean-Rojas has been reported as missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Charlotte County boy has been reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aidan Dean-Rojas, is asked to call CCSO through its non-emergency line at 941-639-0013, message CCSO through Facebook, or send a tip through the free CCSO mobile app.

Aidan lives in Charlotte County, but is known to frequent the North Port area.

