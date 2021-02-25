A teenage girl went missing in Charlotte County last week.
15-year-old Alexus Szuba left her home on Feb. 15 and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5'1, has hazel eyes and red shoulder-length hair.
She might be in the North Port area, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.