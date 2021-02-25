Alexus Szuba

A teenage girl went missing in Charlotte County last week.

15-year-old Alexus Szuba left her home on Feb. 15 and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5'1, has hazel eyes and red shoulder-length hair.

She might be in the North Port area, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.

