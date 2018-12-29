They are more than crime fighters.
Some Charlotte County Sheriff Office members are also models — for a cause.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County is holding its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater in Port Charlotte.
CCSO deputies and employees will be guest models for the show, according to a news release.
They will be modeling a variety of fashions from J.C. Penney — ranging from casual attire, to business dress, to evening wear, the release says.
The event includes lunch: a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. Tea or water will be provided. Other beverages will be available for purchase. There will be an auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPOW website (https://bpwccfl.org/), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714.
Visani (www.visani.net/) is located at 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County who are bound for college or secondary education. Money helps pay for books, tuition, fees, and other expenses.
Local grad, marksmanship instructor re-enlists
An Englewood woman who graduated in 2012 from Edison State College has re-enlisted in the Navy through 2023.
Kayla Clarke is a first class petty officer with a rate of gunner’s mate and achieved surface warfare qualifications, according to her mother, Gulf Coast Community Partnership CEO Angela Hogan.
Clarke will be returning home for leave before beginning additional training. She will be stationed for duty for the next two years with the Frank Cable in Guam, as a small arms marksmanship instructor, Hogan said.
Hogan said her daughter is responsible for operation and maintenance of guided missile launching systems, gun mounts and other ordnance equipment, as well as small arms and magazines.
Hospital’s classes aim to help
What if you were in a situation where CPR was needed to help someone before a first responder arrived?
On Jan. 17, a new class from Bayfront Health Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, is teaching hands-only CPR and early heart attack care.
“It is intended for bystanders untrained in CPR or for situations when the rescuer is unable or unwilling to provide mouth-to-mouth ventilations,” states information from Bayfront about the class.
Hands-Only CPR is a method of CPR that was recommended by the American Heart Association in 2010, the release states.
The class at Sandhill Gardens Retirement Center — 24949 Sandhill Blvd., Port Charlotte — runs from 11 a.m. to noon. It’s free and designed for informational purposes.
To register for, and view upcoming classes visit: https://www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/classes-events
— Compiled by Andrea Praegitzer. Email News of Note and .JPEG photos to Apraegitzer@sun-herald.com.
