Discussing ideas ranging from withdrawing the troops overseas to gun control in America, the Port Charlotte Model United Nations Immigration Debate covered those issues and beyond at an event Saturday at Florida Southwestern College.
Club co-presidents Anna Belevitch and Carson McNamara shared opening statements at the event and made it clear that the issues of discussion at the debate were in no way related to their personal opinions on the topics.
“Our assigned roles do not reflect our personal beliefs,” said Belevitch, who was part of a team representing the left wing of the debate.
Model UN right wing arguer Brennen Fender agreed.
“We hope to see eye to eye with our opponents, but we will not budge on our beliefs or standards,” Fender said.
The students had just one month to prepare for the three-hour debate — the first of its kind for the organization where the community was invited.
Topics of discussion included action against immigrant childhood arrivals, easing or restricting asylum for people seeking amnesty and the treatment of families at the U.S./Mexico border.
The competing team members quoted excerpts from Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as many specific statistics about how the current United States economy has been and is effected by former and new laws.
At the end of each topic, audience members were asked to forward questions for the delegates to answer.
The left-leaning team commented that a path should be provided for those seeking refuge from violence and persecution, while the right-leaning team stated that international law states that the United States cannot turn down anyone seeking asylum at the border, and as a result, the people are sent to refuge camps costing American dollars while the paperwork is being processed.
The five students participating in the debate (one was ill the morning of the event) ranged from one eighth grader to a freshman, a junior and two seniors at Port Charlotte High School, with the exception of Charlotte High School junior Brennen Fender, who joined the organization when he was in eighth grade.
The club has another debate this week at which they will argue different subject topics.
“We prepare for the competitions about five hours each week, so we’re used to focusing on different topics and we’re prepared to defend out viewpoints,” Belevitch said.
Fender added that they have learned to compartmentalize the issues over the years they’ve been involved with the organization.
Both Belevitch and Fender are planning on pursuing careers in political science, and McNamara is planning to pursue a career as a humanitarian aide.
“I’m not exactly sure where I want to work ... I want to wait and see where our nation is in four years and figure out where I could be best utilized,” she said.
Event organizer Myrna Charry said she is extremely proud of the talented team that represented at the event.
“These brilliant young people are passionate about our nation and interested in humanity ... they’re just an incredible bunch,” Charry said. “I’ve been doing this for many years and I’m so happy to share my knowledge with such incredibly intelligent leaders of the future.”
