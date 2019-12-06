1568 Fleming

Property at 1568 Fleming went through a number of steps in the past few years to make it buildable.

 WINK PHOTO BY ERIKA JACKSON

GULF COVE — Every day and night, Lance James enjoys a view of the Myakka River from his living room.

“I have the El Jobean bridge right there and it’s really cool,” he said.

But he fears his wide-angle view is in danger because the owner of the property next door along the 1500 block of Fleming Street plans to build a home.

“We actually would’ve purchased the property if we knew who to purchase it from,” said James.

Charlotte County said the homeowners association previously owned the land and it was supposed to be a park. But ultimately, the HOA sold the property to its new owner for a new home.

Donel Law lives on the other side of the property. “Everyone’s concerned ... this is going to devalue all of our properties around here,” he said, and block everyone’s view of the river.

The property owner said he’s in the process of finishing the design for a 1,550-square-foot home standing at one and a half stories, which won’t block the view of his neighbors.

But Law and James argue that the rest of their neighborhood will suffer.

“They want to see the water. They don’t want to see a little tiny house,” said James.

Some neighbors want the county to deny building permit applications in the future for the new home.

The property owner said he plans to apply for the building permit once the design plans are finalized and that’s taking longer than expected.

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Load comments