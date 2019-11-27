Sharon Hayes likens her shopping experiences at Strawberry Moon to a mental vacation.
The scents of aroma therapy hit Hayes the second she enters mom-and-pop home decor gift shop in North Port. The walls of the museum-like store are covered with signs, some sarcastic and others sentimental. Rows of shelves are filled with scented candles, oils, figurines, knickknacks, crystals, clothing and jewelry.
Across town, another mom-and-pop business, Lolablue, is an artisan maker of goods "infused with love and positivity to inspire clean and mindful living," according to its owner Jamie Lovern.
Both businesses and many others in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are gearing up for Shop Small Business Saturday, which this year is tomorrow, Nov. 30. Shop Small Business Saturday is a concept developed to promote small businesses across the United States, and is two days after Thanksgiving and one day after Black Friday.
On Saturday, some business owners along Englewood's historic West Dearborn Street are having "Shop Small" sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's an opportunity for those small business owners to show off their designer garments, art, jewelry and one-of-a-kind gifts. The same is happening in Punta Gorda, Venice and many other communities.
Back in North Port, Jamie Lovern and her husband D.J. whipped up soaps for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday specials. She will open Lolabule from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For Lovern's part, she may not have a small business much longer — hers is growing fast. She began selling her handmade soaps at local farmers markets. However, the demand forced her to open a shop in 2003 at 1090 Innovation Ave., in the industrial area off Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port.
It may be her last Shop Small Business Saturday at the at location, though, as Lovern has another place picked out near North Port Yoga and Wellness.
"We are moving up the road by the Sarasota Memorial ER on Toledo Blade. It's going to be a really cool wellness community," she said. "With our expansion, we are going to have more of a dedicated showroom and dedicated store, plus manufacturing at the same facility."
Up the road, Stawberry Moon owner Teresa Benes is happy where she is.
"I have owned businesses since I was 18 years old," said Benes, 51. "Four years ago, I said it was time to open a shop here. I live here and love this community."
Benes opened the store in Ashley Plaza, 14503 Tamiami Trail, between the Olde World Restaurant and Sharks in North Port four years ago. Today, customers come from St. Petersburg, Cape Coral, Bradenton Fort Myers, Tampa, Winter Haven and many from out of state to shop at Strawberry Moon.
Her customer, Hayes, drives from Englewood to Strawberry Moon when she needs a unique gift. "It's my go-to store," said Hayes. "I think the Teresa has a lovely sense of humor in her product selection. Anytime I come to the shop, I see something new. She has the little things you don't see anywhere else.
"She even has things you might want for end-of-life issues," Hayes said. "She has stones that you might want to hold for a person who is dying. I love this store. I can laugh and cry during the same trip."
On Saturday, customers will get an additional 20% off to customers on Small Business Saturday.
"I really feel blessed," Benes said. "I've been told people feel like they are walking into my living room when they come to my store. I've had men tell me they enjoy coming here."
In lots of places, small businesses are planning to give right back to their communities.
While shopping, a couple of Englewood Realtors, mortgage broker and inspectors are asking the community to consider helping families in need this holiday by donating a toy.
"Come by and see me and my colleague Lesley Vignolini as we collect toys for the Marine Corps Toys-for-Tots," said Anneliese Ostrowe, a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty Gold in Englewood. "We will also provide cards to fill out for a deployed soldier for Christmas.
"Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Cards for Soldiers & Sailors of America are charities very near and dear to us as we are military moms and most especially because we want to give back this holiday season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.