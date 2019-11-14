Rita Bertler, left, accepts a facsimile check representing a $500 donation to Dollars for Mammograms from Charlotte State Bank & Trust. The check was presented at the bank’s Parkside office by Branch Manager Jacqueline Benjamin. All bank offices participated in raising the money through the “Casual for a Cause” program, with employees at all six offices making donations for the privilege of wearing jeans on Friday. Bertler is the founder and director of Dollars for Mammograms, which has provided no-cost mammograms to hundreds of women who are uninsured or unable to afford them. The nonprofit serves women in Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, Rotonda West, Placida, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice. For more information, visitwww.dollarsformammograms.or
g.
