It’s a good time to be job hunting in Florida and in the region.
Unemployment is down, labor force participation is up. Approximately 215,000 private-sector jobs were added statewide between last year and September, according to a statement from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
“Florida’s business-friendly environment continues to attract investment and growth,” DeSantis said. “Prioritizing investments in innovation and talent development while keeping taxes low will continue to advance and diversify Florida’s economy.”
Locally, over 6,500 jobs have been added to the region in just over a year. October’s unemployment rates in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties decreased from the month before and from the same time last year.
“Employers are expanding in our service area,” said CareerSource of Southwest Florida Employment Security Representative Hans Dettling, based in Port Charlotte. Much of this can be attributed to several factors, he said, such as a booming construction industry, seasonal hiring, the holiday season and overall statewide growth.
Charlotte County
Since last year, Charlotte County’s non-agricultural employment has grown by 1,200 jobs, according Dettling.
“I don’t see Charlotte County’s growth slowing at all,” said Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. “With Sunseeker and West Port, our construction trade employment is set to explode over the next few years, which should result in growth in other sectors serving the construction trade like retail.”
A fourth of these jobs came from the education and health services sector, which makes up the second-highest employment in the area. The largest industry in the area is trade, transportation and utilities, which makes up 11,500 jobs.
Additionally, government jobs in the area have the third-fastest annual job growth rate in the state, increasing by 3.3% since October 2018, Dettling said.
“I think the trick will be to keep pace with the demands of the employers in terms of providing a skilled workforce to meet their needs,” Gammon said.
Dettling agreed, saying “Florida’s business climate attracts more businesses, and we need to keep up with a qualified workforce to supply all labor force.”
CareerSource and the Economic Development Office are both working with educational institutions, such as Charlotte Technical College and local junior colleges, to have skilled worker training programs in place.
With roughly 69,977 people employed, Charlotte County has 2,376 residents unemployed.
Sarasota County
Over the past year, the labor force in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area increased by 5,500, or 1.8%, growing the non-agricultural employment in the region to 312,800.
Almost half of those jobs came from the education and health services sector, adding 2,500 jobs to the area. Mining, logging and construction also added 1,800 jobs, and leisure and hospitality added 1,200 jobs. An additional 1,100 jobs came from professional and business services.
The largest industry in the area, which is trade, transportation and utilities, increased by 200 jobs, making up 60,500 jobs in the area.
Meanwhile, some industries lost some jobs, mostly in the government sector, which decreased employment by 1,000. Six hundred jobs were lost in the financial activities industry, and retail trade decreased by 300 jobs.
There were over 10,400 unemployed residents in the region, according to Dettling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.