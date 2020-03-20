Virus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

There are three more positive coronavirus cases in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as of Friday. 

Charlotte County: 

One additional resident tested positive in Charlotte County, a 55-year-old man who is currently hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health. It is unknown if his case is travel-related. 

  • Total positive cases: 2 (both residents)
  • Travel related: 1 (1 unknown)
  • Gender: 1 man, 1 woman
  • Deaths: 0
  • People under investigation: 13 (9 with negative test results, 2 pending)
    • Age range: 13 to 80
    • Gender: 9 men, 4 women

Sarasota County: 

  • Total positive cases: 8 (3 non-residents)
  • Travel related: 1
  • Gender: 5 men, 3 women
  • Deaths: 0
  • People under investigation: 231 (176 with negative test results, 47 pending)
    • Age range: 9 to 99
    • Gender: 114 men, 112 women

Six of these confirmed cases were at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Two were confirmed late Thursday — one in their 60s and one in their 60s. However, three have been safely discharged, according to hospital spokesperson Kim Savage. 

The confirmed cases at Sarasota Memorial have been in isolation since their admission, cared for by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists trained in infection prevention and control measures, Savage said. 

Staff working with these cases are being monitored twice a day for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. No staff members exposed have developed a respiratory illness or tested positive to date, Savage said. 

Starting 6 p.m. Friday, no visitors will be permitted into Sarasota Memorial Hospital except for special circumstances. 

DeSoto County: 

  • Total positive cases: 0
  • People under investigation: 5 (4 with negative test results, 1 pending)
    • Age range: 30 to 63
    • Gender: 5 women

Lee County: 

  • Total positive cases: 13 (3 non-residents)
  • Travel related: 4 (2 unknown)
  • Gender: 9 men, 4 women
  • Deaths: 2
  • People under investigation: 85 (41 with negative test results, 31 pending)
    • Age range: 2 to 88
    • Gender: 38 men, 45 women

Statewide: 

  • Total positive cases: 520 (46 non-residents)
  • Travel related: 233 (202 unknown)
  • Gender: 307 men, 210 women, 3 unknown
  • Deaths: 10
  • People under investigation: 3,418 (1,870 with negative test results, 1,026 pending)



