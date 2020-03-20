There are three more positive coronavirus cases in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as of Friday.
Charlotte County:
One additional resident tested positive in Charlotte County, a 55-year-old man who is currently hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health. It is unknown if his case is travel-related.
- Total positive cases: 2 (both residents)
- Travel related: 1 (1 unknown)
- Gender: 1 man, 1 woman
- Deaths: 0
- People under investigation: 13 (9 with negative test results, 2 pending)
- Age range: 13 to 80
- Gender: 9 men, 4 women
Sarasota County:
- Total positive cases: 8 (3 non-residents)
- Travel related: 1
- Gender: 5 men, 3 women
- Deaths: 0
- People under investigation: 231 (176 with negative test results, 47 pending)
- Age range: 9 to 99
- Gender: 114 men, 112 women
Six of these confirmed cases were at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Two were confirmed late Thursday — one in their 60s and one in their 60s. However, three have been safely discharged, according to hospital spokesperson Kim Savage.
The confirmed cases at Sarasota Memorial have been in isolation since their admission, cared for by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists trained in infection prevention and control measures, Savage said.
Staff working with these cases are being monitored twice a day for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. No staff members exposed have developed a respiratory illness or tested positive to date, Savage said.
Starting 6 p.m. Friday, no visitors will be permitted into Sarasota Memorial Hospital except for special circumstances.
DeSoto County:
- Total positive cases: 0
- People under investigation: 5 (4 with negative test results, 1 pending)
- Age range: 30 to 63
- Gender: 5 women
Lee County:
- Total positive cases: 13 (3 non-residents)
- Travel related: 4 (2 unknown)
- Gender: 9 men, 4 women
- Deaths: 2
- People under investigation: 85 (41 with negative test results, 31 pending)
- Age range: 2 to 88
- Gender: 38 men, 45 women
Statewide:
- Total positive cases: 520 (46 non-residents)
- Travel related: 233 (202 unknown)
- Gender: 307 men, 210 women, 3 unknown
- Deaths: 10
- People under investigation: 3,418 (1,870 with negative test results, 1,026 pending)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.