The real estate market remained robust in September, with more buyers paying cash from a year ago the same time period.
For single-family homes, town homes and condos, the median percentage of the original listing price received was 100%, according to local Realtor data.
People willing to pay the full listing price or even more continued a trend that's been going on for months.
"People are selling their homes in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California and are coming here with cash in hand," said Bill Dryburgh, president of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors.
During a Zoom call with Florida Realtors, Dryburgh learned people are avoiding the traffic and crowds on the east coast of the state and instead are deciding to settle in the Charlotte County area.
"Charlotte County is the best value for the dollar," Dryburgh said.
An Oct. 19 U.S. News story ranked the Top 10 places to retire - including eight Florida cities in the Top 10.
At No. 1 was Sarasota, with Naples at No. 2; Tampa at 6 and Fort Myers at 7.
Charlotte County is within driving distance of four of those cities to the north and south.
The Top 10 was based on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, and job market, and access to health care.
Pensacola came in at No. 10.
Single-family homes
In September, the average price of a single-family home in Charlotte County sold for $400,738, up 30.6% from September 2020 when the average selling price was $306,735.
This was an improvement from a month earlier: in August, the average selling price was $379,796.
Sales were moving quickly in September. The median time a home spent on the market was 51 days, down 33.8% from the previous year when a home spent an average of 77 days on the market before it was sold. In August this year, the median time a home was on the market before being sold was 54 days.
Inventory was at a 1.2 month supply in September, the same as in August, and down 50% from a year earlier.
There were 556 new listings in September, down 5.4% from the previous year. There were 581 coming on to the market in August, and in September 2020 there were 588 new listings.
Townhomes and condos
The $283,523 average sale price for townhomes and condos was also firmer in September, up 13.1% from a year ago, and higher from August's average price of $274,229.
The median time to sale was 47 days in September, down 48.9% from the same time a year earlier when a home was on the market some 92 days. In August, the median time spent on the market was 48 days.
Inventory was down to a 0.7 month supply, unchanged from August. This reflected an 83.7% decrease from a year earlier.
New listings were down in September: 98 compared to 108 in August, and 120 in September 2020. Year over year, it represented an 18.3% decrease.
Dryburgh had advice for buyers: get prequalified for a mortgage first.
Over this career, he said, he's seen would-be buyers lose out on buying a home they really couldn't afford and did not know what their mortgage limit was.
"A (Realtor) friend in Orlando has listings that are all over $1 million, and he won't let anyone see them without prequalification," Dryburgh said.
He said a person vying for a home, if prequalified for that home's selling price, would be the same as a cash buyer and thus have equal footing with the cash purchaser.
Dryburgh also advised sellers should work with a Realtor and not try to sell their home themselves, as in some cases the experience could be intrusive.
"My friend tried to sell by himself, and had people knocking on his door at 7 and 8 at night," he said.
