The state expanded its citrus quarantine in Charlotte County this week.
Eight sections of Charlotte County were added to the citrus black spot quarantine area in Florida, bringing the total to 10. The newly added sections are located in the upper east corner of the county, north of Bermont Road in the eastern portion of the county.
The disease causes dark, speckled spots on the fruit's rind.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service made the announcement Monday.
The agency also added nine sections in Lee County, 28 sections in Hendry County and five sections in Collier County.
These additions came from a confirmation of the citrus disease during annual grove and residential surveys conducted by APHIS and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The agency is applying restrictions and safeguards; citrus that is moved from these areas must be packed in commercial citrus packinghouses and processed using APHIS-approved methods.
Citrus plant parts other than fresh fruit are prohibited from movement outside the quarantine area.
Last year, the USDA added two sections of Charlotte County to the quarantine in Babcock Preserve, located in the southeastern corner of the county bordering Hendry and Lee counties.
What is citrus black spot?
Citrus black spot is a fungus that causes dark, speckled spots on the fruit's rind, according to the USDA.
Scientifically named Guignardia citricarpa, it causes fruit to drop early, reducing crop yield and producing severe lesions that reduce the fruit's marketability.
The disease is usually transmitted via affected citrus leaves that have fallen and decomposed.
Lemons and late-maturing citrus, like Valencia oranges, are most susceptible to the disease.
The disease has been found in subtropical regions of the world with summer rainfall — Argentina, coasts of Australia, Brazil, Nigeria, the Philippines, and many more countries.
The disease was first found in Florida in 2010 in Collier and Hendry counties.
"Once (citrus black spot) is detected on fruit, disease incidence would become widespread in Florida," a 2010 study stated.
Florida produces more than 70% of the United States' supply of citrus, generating nearly $9 billion per year, according to Visit Florida, Florida's industry marketing corporation.
Though unsightly, the fruit is "perfectly safe for human consumption," William Wepsala, a spokesperson for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, told the Sun last year.
